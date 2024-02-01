What can the Denver Broncos learn from the Super Bowl teams?
Is there anything the Denver Broncos can learn from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers?
The Denver Broncos again failed to make the postseason, and they have not done so since 2015. Can they learn anything from the two teams remaining in the NFL? Yet again, the NFL world gets to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. I am not sure this was the game that most of the country was hoping for, but here we are.
The Chiefs and Niners met in the Super Bowl back in 2019. The Chiefs won that game. The circumstances are a bit different this time around. The 49ers have a better quarterback, and the Chiefs aren't quite as good on offense as they were in 2019, but they are better on defense. Anyway, these teams did not get here by accident. Can the Broncos learn anything from these teams?
Well, there is the obvious...
The QB situation for both teams is solid. Patrick Mahomes is the best player on the planet, and Brock Purdy is not only a very good QB but is also in a very QB-friendly system in San Francisco. There really isn't much more to say; the Broncos will not be a viable NFL team until they get a franchise passer
A good pass rush is always present with Super Bowl teams...
Pass rush, pass rush, pass rush. This is something the Denver Broncos do not have. The Chiefs and 49ers can each get to the QB at a high level. Both the Chiefs and 49ers ranked in the top seven among all NFL teams in sacks this year. Sacks do not tell the entire story, but it's a huge part of a competent pass rush. If the Broncos want to get back to being an elite team, they need to not only find an elite pass rusher but the unit overall needs to get better.
Weapons, folks
The San Francisco 49ers have the best offensive playmakers in the NFL. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel comprise honestly one of the best play-making rooms over the last 10 years in the NFL. While the Chiefs aren't nearly as talented on offense, strong playoff performances from guys like Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, and Rashee Rice highlight both veteran and younger production.
Obviously, Patrick Mahomes is other-worldly, so the Chiefs don't exactly have to field the best of weapons, but the Chiefs and 49ers both have had explosive offenses at some point in the 2023 NFL Season.
Coaching!
Well, the Denver Broncos do have an elite head coach. I do truly believe they have a strong coaching staff, and the turnaround this team made from 2022 to 2023 is quite impressive, so I don't think the Broncos have to question whether or not they have the staff in place. They do.
The Denver Broncos have some work to do in the 2024 NFL Offseason, and they can take some notes from the two remaining teams competing for Super Bowl 58.