10 bold Denver Broncos predictions for the 2024 NFL offseason
Let's make 10 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos 2024 offseason!
The Denver Broncos are going into another extremely important offseason. Let's make 10 bold predictions for the 2024 NFL Offseason. The Denver Broncos made a good bit of progress this year. Yes, they finished with just eight wins, but their eight wins in 2023 were their most since 2016, and the Broncos did have a legitimate shot at the postseason.
I do think there was some objective success in Denver, and I'd assume that Sean Payton is looking to only go forward; I think the Broncos are going to be in a prime playoff position when Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season kicks off. Even with their cap situation not currently looking the best and not having a ton of draft capital, the Broncos can make a ton of noise this offseason.
1. Team will not lose a notable assistant coach
I do not think the Denver Broncos are going to worry about losing an assistant coach this offseason. Denver was a competent team this year and do have an elite head coach, but I just don't think new regimes are going to jump at the opportunity to interview the Broncos' assistants.
The most likely assistant coach to leave would be Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph, but he has not been requested to interview for a head coaching job. Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi was fired from his last job, and does not call plays in Denver, and I don't think Special Teams coaches are in demand outside of the special teams coaching realm.
I strongly believe Denver will have a ton of coaching continuity going into 2024.