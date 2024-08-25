What are the Broncos 3 best position groups heading into the 2024 NFL Season?
The Denver Broncos do have some decent talent on both sides of the ball. Let's dive into their three best position groups for the 2024 NFL Season. Still a bit of a work in progress, the Denver Broncos roster is beginning to come together, and you can begin to see certain position groups round out.
The team is clearly not fielding a top-10 roster or anything like that, but it's hyperbole to suggest that it's among the worst in the NFL. Denver likely needs at least one more strong offseason to put the finishing touches on the roster.
Before the 2024 NFL Season begins, let's dive into their three best position groups.
3. Wide Receiver
Notable players in this room include Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele. If Denver elects to keep six wide receivers on the roster, you're probably looking at them right there. While the team does not have a clear WR1 who can be a true game-wrecker, the unit itself is quite deep, as rookie draft pick Devaughn Vele has had quite the offseason.
All of Sutton, Reynolds, and Patrick are as reliable of veteran receivers as they come. If the Broncos could somehow find a WR1 next offseason, this unit, which would surely feature some of the same faces, could end up being one of the best and deepest in the NFL. The biggest X factor in this unit to me is Marvin Mims Jr. We have hardly heard his named called all offseason, but he's got the highest ceiling of the group.
2. Outside Linebackers (EDGE)
All of Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonah Elliss will likely get nearly 100% of the snaps coming off the EDGE in 2024. Like the Denver Broncos wide receiver room, this group feels very deep on paper but lacks that high-end alpha. One of Cooper or Bonitto feel like the most likely players to take over that alpha role if they can develop.
Rookie EDGE Jonah Elliss has had quite the preseason, so I would not be shocked if Elliss ended up getting more run on defense than we think. Overall, this is not a bad unit by any means, but if the team can find that alpha between now and next season, it could emerge as a top unit in the league/
1. Interior Defensive Line
All of a sudden, the Denver Broncos defensive line may actually be the best part of their roster. In 2023, the unit was a total liability. They were among the worst run defenses in the NFL. The team added two notable bodies to this unit in 2024. The first one was Malcolm Roach, a former player of Sean Payton's with the New Orleans Saints and someone who is an excellent run stuffer.
The other addition was practically stealing defensive end John Franklin-Myers from the New York Jets. JFM is a plus defender and is someone the Jets shockingly gave away. You have to assume that New York needed to make some cap space to acquire Haason Reddick, who already wants to be traded.
Anyway, Franklin-Myers is a very good player, and we haven't even mentioned Zach Allen, who is also quite good in his own right. Allen led the team with 24 (!) QB hits in the 2023 NFL Season. I have maintained all offseason that he's someone who can flirt with 30 QB hits and 10 sacks in 2024.
He's played each year of his NFL career with Vance Joseph, so you have to assume that with the added reinforcements along the DL, the unit can actually be above-average in 2024.