3 most dangerous non-quarterbacks in the AFC West for the 2024 season
The AFC West is filled with some elite talent on both sides of the ball. Who are the three most dangerous non-quarterbacks in the division? And do the Broncos have one of these players? Maybe. It's been an offseason of change for a few of the teams.
Denver cut Russell Wilson and drafted Bo Nix. Las Vegas now has a new head coach, General Manager, and starting QB, and Los Angeles also has a new head coach and GM. Once thought of as one of the best divisions in football, the AFC West seems to again be a one-horse race.
Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby just turned 27 years old and is a total menace. He's among the best pass-rushers in the NFL and according to statmuse.com, has 13.5 sacks in 10 games versus the Denver Broncos. Through five years of his career, he's never missed a game and has racked up 52 sacks, 321 total tackles, 88 tackles for loss, and 124 QB hits.
He may just be the best player on the Las Vegas Raiders roster and will again have to be dealt with by the Denver Broncos offensive line. The Raiders also added DT Christian Wilkins in free agency, so the Broncos and every other AFC West team will have their hands full with this new pass-rushing duo.
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos
The best cornerback in the NFL is Patrick Surtain II. He is surely going to sign a long-term extension with the Denver Broncos at some point, but I suppose it is only a matter of when that happens.
The Broncos took Surtain in the 2021 NFL Draft, and even as a rookie, PS2 was among the best CBs in the NFL. Denver has dealt with some inconsistent play in the secondary during Surtain's tenure, but he's been the best and most constant player here.
Heading into the 2024 NFL Season, it appears that the Broncos are going to start Riley Moss opposite Surtain. The team is now also without safety Justin Simmons, so there has been a good bit of change in the secondary this offseason.
The one constant has been Surtain, who George Paton boldly took over players like Justin Fields and Mac Jones a few years ago.
Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Jones is ridiculous and is arguably now the best defensive tackle in the NFL. Aaron Donald retired, so that honor could go to Jones, who has 26 sacks and 58 QB hits over the last two seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won two-straight Super Bowls and three of the last five.
Jones is another player that has made life very hard for the Denver Broncos, and it's a shame that Denver does not have their own version of Maxx Crosby or Chris Jones. The hope is that perhaps someone like Zach Allen could turn into that type of player, but it might not be likely.
Chris Jones signed a massive extension with the Chiefs this offseason and is now in his age-30 season. Denver is again going to face off against Chris Jones two times in the 2024 NFL Season.