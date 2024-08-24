Ranking Denver Broncos' Bo Nix among all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL
The Denver Broncos named Bo Nix their starting QB on Wednesday, so let's rank him among all 32 quarterbacks in the NFL for the 2024 season.
Yes, we’ll power rank all 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL now that the Broncos have named Bo Nix their starting QB for 2024. It is a joyous time in Broncos Country, as the team seems to finally have an identity.
The verdict is clearly still out on Nix turning into a viable passer in the NFL, but there is a sort of calmness while watching Bo Nix play QB. Hopefully this can carry into his rookie season and beyond. Let’s power rank all 32 starting QBs ahead of the 2024 season.
32. Drake Maye - New England Patriots
Drake Maye may end up winning the starting QB job for the New England Patriots. He is currently competing with Jacoby Brissett, who the team brought back in free agency. Maye hasn’t had nearly as good of a preseason as other rookie QBs, so there is a lot unknown with Maye at this point.
31. Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
I personally disagreed with the Washington Commanders decision to take Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it’s clear that they hope Daniels is the real deal. The Commanders have undergone a ton of change this offseason, and Daniels is the most notable of that change.
30. Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
I would expect Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix to shoot up these rankings by the time the 2024 NFL Season is over. It really feels like Nix and Sean Payton is the perfect fit, perhaps an ode to Payton and Drew Brees and even a current version like Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy. Can Payton and Nix make magic happen in Denver?
29. Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams is probably going to be very good as a rookie, but the Chicago Bears may not live up to all of the offseason hype they are getting. Williams was clearly the best QB in the 2024 NFL Draft.
28. Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young had a shaky rookie season, and while it was not all on him, Young didn’t exactly do that many good things. Young still has a ton to prove, and being that the current Carolina Panthers regime did not draft him, I would not be surprised if they tried to move on if the second-year passer did not show enough in 2024.
27. Will Levis - Tennessee Titans
Will Levis is also a QB who did not show a ton of promise during his rookie season, but the Tennessee Titans offensive personnel situation was awful. With an improved supporting cast, Levis could take a modest step forward.
26. Daniel Jones - New York Giants
Daniel Jones is committing theft with the four-year, $160 million contract he is on from the New York Giants. This may be the worst starting QB in the NFL who isn’t still in their development. The fact that Jones even got this extension is a huge indictment on the incompetence of the Giants front office.
25. Sam Darnold - Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold may not play as poorly as some think in the 2024 NFL Season, but I would not buy too much into Darnold working with Kevin O’Connell.