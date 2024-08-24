Current NFC roster bubble player named a fit for the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos could stand to add to their safety room, and this NFC roster bubble player is dubbed as a fit for the team. Denver shockingly cut Justin Simmons and Caden Sterns this offseason, so their safety room has taken quite a hit.
The team signed Brandon Jones in free agency and also re-signed PJ Locke III, but as it stands now, the team could definitely justify adding another body to this unit. When the roster cuts across the league, begin, there is bound to be some defensive backs who will hit the open market, and the Broncos should pay attention to how the safety market looks when cuts begin.
Bleacher Report dubbed the Broncos a fit for Markquese Bell, a safety on the Dallas Cowboys who could hit the open market:
"The Denver Broncos let Justin Simmons go this offseason but it wasn't because they were set at the position. Going after Bell would give them a younger player to help form the foundation of the secondary."- Alex Ballentine
Bell is still just 25 years old and played in all 17 games for the Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Season. He racked up a whopping 94 tackles from the safety position and also added four passes defended and two forced fumbles.
It could be worth the Denver Broncos making a move like this, as Bell is young and could fit into their long-term plans. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph all of a sudden as a ton of young talent in the secondary including Patrick Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, Riley Moss, Brandon Jones, Damarri Mathis, and Kris Abrams-Draine.
Bafflingly, the Broncos really didn't do nearly as much to their safety room as they could have this offseason. The free agent safety market was loaded, and it was loaded with young talent. The team quickly jumped on signing Brandon Jones, but I just did not see their logic. The hope is obviously that the safety room can at least be competent for 2024.
I could see the Broncos being more aggressive at the position next offseason if their 2024 season goes well. Markquese Bell may never be more than a backup option for the Broncos if the signing were to take place, but the risk is minimal and the upside could greatly outweigh that.