Way too early 2024 mock draft for Broncos has interesting selection
A 2024 NFL Mock draft from CBS Sports has the Denver Broncos making a very interesting selection with their first-round pick. It's never too early to look toward the future. A few days ago, CBS Sports released a 2024 NFL Mock Draft, and naturally, I wanted to see who the Broncos would take.
Chris Trapasso had the Denver Broncos picking with the 17th overall selection, and if the Broncos do have the 17th overall pick, that would have them just barely missing the playoffs unless they were to have traded up in this scenario.
The 14 playoff teams would be picking from the 19th overall pick on, so again, unless there's movement in with the first-round draft board, Denver having pick 17 is them not making the playoffs. Anyway, Trapasso pegs Notre Dame OL Joe Alt as the Broncos' pick.
This one is interesting. Just making some surface-level inquiries, and it seems like Alt is going to be one of the top OL prospects come 2024. He's a whopping 6'7", so he's got the long frame, and is also has the Notre Dame OL sparkle to him.
ND has put out some very elite offensive linemen recently, including Ronnie Stanley and Quenton Nelson, who Denver could have taken back in 2018.
Anyway, in most 2024 mock drafts that I've seen, Alt is going inside the top 10, so as of now, Alt falling to the 17th overall pick, where the Broncos are selecting in Trapasso's mock, might not happen. However, this in all likelihood would be a solid selection.
Garett Bolles is going to be another year older come 2024 and would have just one year left on his contract at that point. There were rumblings that the team could have moved on from Bolles this offseason, but obviously, that hasn't happened.
An obvious reason why Denver could take a franchise LT in the first round in 2024 is to also reset their contract situation there. Third-year player Quinn Meinerz may end up needing a contract extension next offseason, and the team already has Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey on big-time deals.
Resetting their financial situation at LT might be a smart move, so having a cost-controlled player in Alt holding down the fort on the blindside might be a wise move. I could also see the defensive line and wide receiver being first-round needs for the Denver Broncos in 2024.