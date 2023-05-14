GMFB analyst keeping close eye on Denver Broncos top pick
A few days ago, the Good Morning Football crew had a discussion about rookies going into the season. This debate/discussion was titled "Which rookie will you be watching closest Week 1?". One of the members of the program, Jamie Erdahl, mentioned Denver Broncos' wide receiver Marvin Mims.
Marvin Mims, the former Oklahoma Sooners wideout, was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos traded up with the Detroit Lions to get him. Mims had 1,083 receiving yards in 54 receptions during his last college year, which is an average of 20.1 yards per catch. Additionally, Mims had 6 receiving touchdowns.
Erdahl mentioned during the show that Mims is the rookie that she will be watching closest in week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season. During the episode, she had one minute to explain why Mims is the guy that she will be watching the closest in week one, and she said, "This guy could become a splash immediately, Sean Payton turned Michael Thomas into a ridiculous wide receiver, in both '18 and '19, over 1,500 yards both of those seasons, led the league in receiving yards in that season, 2019... "
She mentioned that the red zone was a problem for the Broncos in 2022, especially for wide receivers. Out of Russell Wilson's 16 passing touchdowns, only five of those were caught by receivers in the red zone. Jerry Jeudy had three (one being the rushing-passing TD in London against Jacksonville), Courtland Sutton had one, and Brandon Johnson had one. I think that despite being a deep-threat guy, Sean Payton can turn Marvin Mims into the "red zone guy", and if they traded up to get him, with the receiver not being a top priority, that means something ...
Some compare Mims to former Sooners receiver CeeDee Lamb, Lamb is a speedy guy and a huge red zone target for the Dallas Cowboys...
How much positive impact can Marvin Mims have on the Broncos' offense during his rookie season?