What will be the Denver Broncos' weakest position heading into 2023 season?
The Denver Broncos have a new head coach and a retooled roster from a disastrous 2022 season, but putting together a complete, perfect NFL roster is next to impossible.
Every team is going to have its strengths, some having much more than others, but just about every team also has a weakness.
The Broncos saw those weaknesses in spades last season, suffering from terrible play from their quarterback Russell Wilson, a suspect offensive line and a lack of true playmakers once everything began to crumble.
The team entered the offseason with a clear and concise plan on how to get things moving in the other direction, but where are there still chinks in the armor?
Entering the offseason, the general consensus was the the Broncos needed to do some major work to improve the offensive line. Garett Bolles broke his leg and missed much of the season and the longstanding issue of not having a solid option at right tackle continued. In addition, the center position was (and still is) a big question mark.
But as soon as the free-agent signing period began, the Broncos wasted no time in inking deals with Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey, two players who should help create a much stronger presence in the rushing attack right away.
Cornerback was also considered a need and the Broncos used a third-round selection to take Riley Moss out of Iowa.
What is the Broncos weakest position?
For me, it comes down to the running back position and the defensive line.
The Broncos did sign Samaje Perine in free agency while also adding Tony Jones, who is familiar with Sean Payton from their time in New Orleans. Beyond that, the Broncos have nothing but inexperience.
They will also have to hope that their starter, Javonte Williams, bounces back from the torn ACL that shut him down last year. Payton doesn't seem to have any concerns.
But of course he's going to say that. Perine and Jones have never really been anything other than role players in their career and the lack of depth is a concern. This notion that the running back position is no longer all that important and that teams can put marginal players in that spot is ridiculous, especially at the rate of injury in today's league.
If Williams is able to to play a full, strong season this year, the Broncos will get away with not paying as much attention to this spot as they maybe should have but if he doesn't, this position will be a weakness short of Perine having a career year.
But defensive line may lack even more depth.
D.J. Jones and Zach Allen should power that defensive line, but they are going to need some help. Mike Purcell is the veteran of the group behind them but the team will likely be looking for second-year players Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen to step up.
Beyond that, the team has a bunch of players looking to make a name for themselves who will be fighting for roster spots in Jonathan Harris, Elijah Garcia, Jordan Jackson, PJ Mustipher and Haggai Ndubuisi.
The Broncos seem to have what they are looking for in edge rushers with Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. They can also sprinkle third-round pick Drew Sanders in.
But defensive front is going to need some players to break out and is currently probably the weakest position on the team.