Way too early 2024 free agent targets for the Denver Broncos
Let's look about nine months into the future and identify a few potential free agent targets for the Broncos in the 2024 offseason. The foundation for the future of the Denver Broncos has been set, and I think this team could turn into a very legitimate Super Bowl contender starting in the 2024 season.
The team spent well over $200 million in free agency this year to shore up the remaining holes on their roster. They are currently projected to have negative cap space in 2024, but a few simple cuts and restructures could free up a ton of space for the team.
If the Broncos are a noticeably improved team in 2023, they could use the 2024 offseason to put the finishing touches on the roster. Let's look at some way too early 2024 free agency targets for the Broncos.
Connor Williams, C
So, I think it's very reasonable to think that the Broncos could opt for something cheap at center for this year and beyond, as the team has both Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey under big contracts. Right guard Quinn Meinerz could also sign a massive extension next offseason, and Garett Bolles is still under contract for two more years.
I don't necessarily think it's likely that Denver would then further dabble in the free agent OL market, but Connor Williams is one of the better centers in the NFL and is projected to be a free agent next offseason. The Broncos could sign him to a long-term deal if they wanted, but that would likely force them to part with Garett Bolles I think. Williams would bring some much-needed quality play in the middle of the offensive line.
Hunter Henry, TE
Hunter Henry is entering his third season with the New England Patriots and is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season. The Broncos have two tight ends set to hit the market next year in Albert Okwuegbunam and Adam Trautman. While the team could simply opt to bring one or both of them back, why not target someone like Henry, who is a better option in the passing game than both Albert O and Trautman?
This would give the offense yet another option in the passing game. Henry is a very good red zone target as well.
Desmond King, CB
The Denver Broncos may need a new slot cornerback next year as K'Waun Williams would be pushing 33 years old. The team could opt for someone I've liked for years in Desmond King, who has All-Pro return ability as well. He's considerably younger than Williams and is obviously a free agent at the end of the season. He also won't cost much at all.
Cameron Jordan, DE
This would be a great signing for the Denver Broncos. Cameron Jordan has objectively been one of the best and most consistent players of this generation. He's entering his age-34 season and has made eight Pro Bowls and has one All-Pro nod, along with being named to the HOF All-2010s Team.
The craziest thing about Jordan is that he's been in the NFL since 2011 and has missed just two regular season games. His durability is historic and he's still been very productive even in his 30s. Since turning 30, he's had seasons of 15.5, 7.5, 12.5, and 8.5 sacks. He had another productive season in 2022 and I wouldn't see a reason why 2023 and perhaps even 2024 would be much different.