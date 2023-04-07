A very early look at 2024 free agents for the Denver Broncos
We haven't even hit the 2023 NFL Draft yet, but let's take a gander at the projected free agents for the Broncos in 2024. It's never too early to look ahead, right? Honestly, at first glance, the Denver Broncos won't have a ton of urgent free agents in 2024 depending on what changes between now and then.
The most obvious and glaring issue is the fifth-year option for Jerry Jeudy, which is due by May 1st. If it's picked up, he'll be under contract through the 2024 season, but if not, he'll be a free agent after 2023.
Other than Jeudy, let's look at the biggest free agents for the Broncos in 2024.
1. Jerry Jeudy, WR
We just mentioned Jerry Jeudy. The 2020 first-round pick had a solid rookie year and a nice end to his third year, just barely missing 1,000 receiving yards in 2022. I think his fifth-year option will be picked up. He deserves it, and I think Sean Payton will get the best from him this year and in future years.
2. KJ Hamler, WR
KJ Hamler was Vic Fangio's second-round pick back in the 2020 NFL Draft and has never been able to stay on the field consistently. He tore his pectoral this offseason and I'm not sure he's even on the week one roster, let alone making it to free agency with the Broncos in 2024.
3. Lloyd Cushenberry, C
Lloyd Cushenberry was the third-round pick of the Broncos back in the 2020 NFL Draft and was supposed to be the heir apparent to the then-departed Connor McGovern. Well, that's not been the case as Cush has been mostly available but just isn't much more than a backup-caliber player. I'm not sure he'll even be on the team this coming season but if he is, my best guess is that he's the second-string center and likely won't be brought back for 2024.
4. Josey Jewell, LB
Jewell might be a re-signing candidate for the Broncos during the 2023 season. He's really come into his own as a quality linebacker in the NFL and he and Alex Singleton formed a nice duo in 2023. He will be pushing 30 at this point next year but if he plays well in 2023, there's no reason to not bring him back in 2024 and potentially beyond.
5. Mike Purcell, DL
Mike Purcell peaked a few years ago which earned him a long-term contract with the Broncos, but he's turned into more of a rotational piece since then, as his play has dipped. He'll be nearly 33 years old next year so I'm not so sure this would be a priority for the Broncos to re-sign, especially if one of the younger players along the defensive line breaks out. I also don't think we can rule out the Broncos continuing to add along the DL in the NFL Draft.