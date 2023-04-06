Former Broncos killer Tyreek Hill plans on retiring soon
On Wednesday, current Miami Dolphins' wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Tyreek Hill shockingly revealed his retirement plans to the world. The day Hill retires, I plan on throwing a party, and all of Broncos Country is invited.
On Wednesday, Hill revealed his retirement plays, proclaiming he plans to hang up his cleats after the 2025 season, which means according to the man himself, Hill plans on playing three more years in the NFL, and they'll likely all come with the Miami Dolphins.
Hill, 29, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and originally made his mark as a punt and kick returner. Once he was able to show off how lethal he could be as a wide receiver, those duties fizzled out, but his production on the offensive side of the ball was insane.
He played six years for the Kansas City Chiefs, winning one Super Bowl in 2019 and amassing 6,630 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns. He turned into someone who could beat any defensive coverage and was the Denver Broncos' worst nightmare, honestly.
Then, before the 2022 season, he was shockingly traded to the Miami Dolphins and picked up right where he left off. He actually had a career-high 1,710 receiving yards in 2022 along with seven touchdowns.
He's got 8,340 receiving yards after seven seasons in the NFL and if he is a man of his word, will play 10 seasons in the NFL, likely surpassing 10,000 career receiving yards in the next year or so. Tyreek Hill has five seasons of 1,100 receiving yards or more and doesn't look like he plans on slowing down.
His 10th year in the NFL, which would be his final, would be his age-31 season. Unless he falls off a cliff in terms of production, he'd probably retire from the NFL with a bit of gas left in the tank. I'm personally very OK with that, and even though the Broncos don't have to play him twice a year, his talent is obvious and game-changing.