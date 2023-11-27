Updated AFC playoff race following Broncos' 5-game winning streak
- Ravens are the AFC's top dog
- Browns would still be in the tournament
- Broncos officially "in the hunt"
Through 12 weeks, the regular season is now more than 65 percent complete and for fans of the Denver Broncos, the fact that this conversation can even be had, the fact that this article can even be written, is both shocking and incredible.
It wasn't long ago that the season seemed like it was completely over just six weeks in. Sad and frustrated, Broncos fans were trying to figure out how to get through a season where there were still going to be 10 or 11 non-competitive contests.
Things have sure changed.
The Broncos have now won their last five contests and they have done so with a consistent formula. A strong running game, an opportunistic defense that has 15 takeaways in its last five games and a quarterback that is making timely plays has been the perfect recipe for a turnaround.
Could this Broncos team go from 1-5 to the playoffs? For the record, only three teams in the history of the league have accomplished that. Here's how the current AFC playoff picture looks. Remember, the top seven teams make the playoffs.