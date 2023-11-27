4 things we can definitively say about the Broncos following huge win over Browns
- Russell Wilson is Russell Wilson again
- Broncos running game gashing teams
- Where do the Broncos stack up against the rest of the league?
The Denver Broncos were able to dispatch of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, winning 29-12 in a game in which they took an early 14-0 lead, dealt with the Browns getting back into it, and then made some key plays down the stretch to pull away.
With the win, the Broncos improved to 6-5 on the season and are now firmly in the thick of the playoff race, a statement that would have seemed unbelievable a month ago.
Now that the team has completely reversed its fortunes and turned the season around, a handful of things can be said about this team with a high degree of certainty.
Broncos are getting exactly what they need out of Russ
Russell Wilson is not putting up big numbers, but he doesn't need to. He only threw for 134 yards in this game, but he makes plays when plays need to be made. It was also nice to see Russ using his mobility in this one as he also rushed for 34 yards.
On one play, Wilson pulled the ball back on an RPO play and took off toward the end zone, nearly scoring on the play. That was a refreshing sight for Broncos fans as the deal for Wilson has been highly criticized since it was made.
There are arguments to be made on either side as to what the Broncos do in the future at the quarterback position but as of right now, the leader of the team is being the leader of the team and he has been fantastic this season.