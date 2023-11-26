Why the Broncos should still prioritize quarterback this offseason
By Kyle Collis
The Denver Broncos have been through a rollercoaster of a season up until this point, which has resulted in a 5-5 record. After starting 1-5, being able to make it back to .500 has been an incredible accomplishment. A lot of the recent success can be attributed to the resurrection of the defense, which was abysmal to start the season. However, Russell Wilson has also found his way into a groove in the Sean Payton offense.
Last season, many thought that the Broncos would be hindered for years to come due to the massive contract extension Wilson received. That narrative has started to fade with Wilson’s improved play, so much so that there is not even a need to replace him at all next season. Broncos fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing they don’t have to go into an offseason worrying about the quarterback.
The Broncos are too familiar with what can happen to a team when they lack a good quarterback, regardless of talent everywhere else on the field. While an immediate Wilson replacement should no longer be viewed as a priority, a future one should be, and it can be acquired as soon as this offseason.
Firstly, Wilson would be one of the best mentors a college quarterback entering the NFL could ask for. He’s played 12 seasons and seen the highest of highs, some pretty bad lows, but also the ability to bounce back from them.
The NFL has seen some massive success stories for quarterbacks who have sat behind veterans. Think of Phillip Rivers, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes. All those players were talented individuals but they are likely thankful they got to see what the NFL was like from the sidelines before jumping right in. They were still able to practice against NFL defenses and get other sporadic moments of actual game time, but all those factors led to them being great in the NFL. This is something the organization has the chance to replicate in the 2024 Draft.
The Broncos have now positioned themselves in the middle of the 2024 NFL draft, and while that will obviously fluctuate depending on the rest of the year, it’s a perfect spot for them. It gives the team a few options at the quarterback position.
One option would be Wahington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who, despite his incredible season, is not viewed as a player who will be taken at the top of the first round. If the Broncos stay around the middle of the draft or work their way to the back half, Penix would be a great pick. His ability to throw the ball deep or float it over the heads of defenders in the middle of the field is something that all teams will love.
Penix does lack mobility, but the biggest concern is his injury history, which includes a torn ACL. By the time his rookie season starts in the NFL, he will be 24 years old, so having him sit out for a season or two becomes an even more difficult decision.
The next option would be LSU’s Jayden Daniels. He is another player who seems likely to be drafted near the end of the first round or early in the second round. That also means the Broncos could be more flexible if they decided Daniels was the successor to Wilson. It could result in the Broncos addressing the defense with their own pick and then possibly trading up for Daniels if needed. That seems like a dream scenario and something that would make every Bronco fan happy, even if you don’t want them going after a quarterback this offseason.
While Penix lacks the ability to make plays with his legs, Daniels excels at it. While Wilson would be a great mentor for anyone, Daniels and him having a more similar playstyle makes their potential connection even stronger.
Wilson has been fantastic so far for the Broncos, and every fan is happy to see him finally succeed in Denver after going years without good quarterback play. But if the Broncos want to avoid ending up right back in the revolving door at the position, they can address it this offseason. With their current position in the draft, they have the perfect opportunity to do it, and they must try.