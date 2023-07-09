Two former draft picks from recent years the Broncos wish they could bring back
The Denver Broncos have drafted good players over the years, but some left the team either due to trade or free agency. Right now, the team is in a good position, but these previous picks could make the team even better right now...
Every single NFL team, including the Denver Broncos, have had good draft picks over the years. There are players that leave the teams due to contract situations/free agency, and there are others that leave the team due to trades.
As of today, the Denver Broncos have a good roster for them to compete within the AFC West, and to compete against any NFL team. There are recent draft picks from the Broncos that left the team and a return to Denver, it would make the actual team better, and here are two guys that I like for the Broncos to bring back someday.
Obviously these are unlikely situations, but it is a fun exercise, to do. You never know if someday these players might return.
Bradley Chubb - Edge Rusher
The Denver Broncos drafted Bradley Chubb with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. During his time in Denver, Chubb played in 49 games, starting in all 49, and had the following stats.
- 155 tackles (33 for loss)
- 92 solo tackles
- 26.0 sacks
- 58 QB hits
- 6 forced fumbles (1 fumble recovery)
- 1 interception
- 5 pass breakups
He is an insane edge rusher when healthy, injuries were a tough thing during his time in Denver. Additionally, Chubb made the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team in 2018, and made the Pro Bowl twice, in 2020 and in 2022 (the season he left the Broncos during the trade deadline).
Denver traded Chubb and a 2025 5th-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 1st-round pick (which was sent to New Orleans in the Sean Payton trade), a 2024 4th-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds (who signed with Tampa Bay in free agency).
Once again, when healthy, Bradley Chubb is a stud edge rusher, and adding him to the Randy Gregory, Frank Clark, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper position group would bring a lot. Yes, Chubb left Denver last season, but why not return in the future?
Connor McGovern - Center
The Denver Broncos drafted Connor McGovern with the 144th overall pick (5th-round) of the 2016 NFL Draft. McGovern was a Bronco during his entire rookie contract (2016-2019).
McGovern played his first games for the Broncos as a guard, but during week 11 of the 2018 season, he was moved to center due to a season-ending injury to starting center Matt Paradis. Since then, Connor has played at the center position.
He started at center every game for the Broncos from week 11, 2018, until week 17 of the 2019 season, which is a total of 24 games. He signed with the New York Jets during the 2020 free agency.
During his time in Denver, McGovern had the following stats.
- 47 games (37 starts - 24 at center)
- 2,487 snaps
- 9 penalties
- 4 sacks allowed
The Broncos have not had a center to start in three consecutive seasons since Matt Paradis, McGovern started in three consecutive seasons, but one was at right guard. Center has been a position of need for the Broncos for a while, and it is a very important position for the offense, so why not trade for him by sending a mid-late round pick, or bring him back once he becomes a free agent?
Which former draft pick by the Broncos from the past decade would you like for Denver to bring back?