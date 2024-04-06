A trade down partner for Denver emerges after blockbuster trade
Can the Bills trade up for the 12th overall pick to get their new WR1 following the Diggs trade?
On Wednesday morning, the Buffalo Bills traded their 4x Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.
During free agency, the Bills also lost their WR2 Gabe Davis, who signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Buffalo signed Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins. Samuel, at best can be a WR2 if healthy, but following the Diggs trade, they need a number-one receiver for Josh Allen.
There are not many free agents available. At the wide receiver position, the best are Tyler Boyd, Odell Beckham Jr, and DJ Chark. So what is next for Buffalo? Not only for Buffalo, but for all 32 teams, the NFL Draft is getting closer, and in there, it is the perfect opportunity for the Bills to get their new WR1.
This is the perfect draft class to get a receiver. You can get any receiver in this year's class. It is a loaded receiver class! So the Buffalo Bills can easily get their replacement for Stefon. We all saw what the Chiefs did after trading Tyreek Hill, they got younger guys and still were successful. Can the Bills follow the Chiefs' model? Maybe, but if they want to select a top-tier wideout, they must trade up from the 28th overall pick.
Buffalo can trade for a receiver, like Broncos Courtland Sutton, but in the Draft, you will be getting not only a younger guy but a cheaper guy.
As I mentioned, if the Bills want a top-tier guy, they must trade up to get him, and Denver at 12 is a perfect spot for them to move up. The Broncos have only two top-100 picks, and the Bills have a huge need for a wide receiver.
For Denver, by trading down from 12 to 28, there is a guarantee to get at least one extra top 100 pick, if not better, and still get Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr at 28. For Buffalo, they could secure a top wideout like Rome Odunze.