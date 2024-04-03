Stefon Diggs trade could lead to Broncos-Bills blockbuster
The Broncos could send the Bills a receiver to help out Josh Allen...or do something bigger
The Denver Broncos and the rest of the NFL world can only look on and marvel at the offseason the Houston Texans have been having. In addition to having a phenomenal free agency, the Texans have now made one of the most significant blockbuster deals of the year, acquiring star wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for some NFL Draft capital, the centerpiece of which is a 2025 second-round pick.
The Buffalo Bills have now lost a significant portion of their roster, which has been one of the best in the AFC in recent years. They've lost their most significant contributors in the passing game, in particular, with Diggs now off to the Houston Texans and Gabriel Davis signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL free agency.
Could they call on the Denver Broncos now to give them something -- anything -- at receiver for 2024?
You can't help but wonder if Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is still on the market. The Broncos have seemingly held onto Sutton and plan on keeping him around for this season, but they've moved on from so many other players in a similar boat as him, it's hard not to wonder. Sutton is coming off of arguably the best year of his pro career, catching 10 touchdown passes and providing the Broncos with the same type of electric highlights that made him a big-money player back in 2019. We weren't sure if that Sutton was ever coming back after three years of disappointment.
But fresh off of the best season of his career, it would make a lot of sense for the Broncos to capitalize on what value he has and trade him to a team like Buffalo, especially with their newfound (desperate) need at receiver.
What could the Broncos actually get for Sutton right now? That's a great question. Jerry Jeudy went for a 5th and 6th. Stefon Diggs just went for a future 2nd and some later-round picks. It would be a little surprising if the Broncos could get more than a 4th-rounder for Sutton at this point, but you never know.
Still, it would take some money off the books, and the Broncos have already paid a $2 million portion of Sutton's 2024 salary. So a trading team would not be on the hook for that. And maybe the Broncos could offer to pay more of his deal this year in order to get a better selection. Who knows?
Sutton made one of the craziest catches you'll ever see last season in Buffalo. Perhaps the Bills would be eager to acquire him to give Josh Allen a bit of experience at a position where they otherwise don't have much of anything.
You can't help but wonder if the Broncos and Bills could also be trade partners during the NFL Draft if the right receiver is still on the board when Denver is up with the 12th overall pick. If one of Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, or Marvin Harrison Jr. is available at that pick slot, the Broncos might be fending off other teams vying to trade for the pick. But in that instance, hopefully the Broncos would have the sense to just draft whatever of those guys was still on the board.
But perhaps Buffalo will fall in love with someone like Brian Thomas Jr. from LSU and call the Broncos about the 12th pick anyway. If the Broncos could get back into the 2nd round of this year's draft as well as possibly add a future 1st-round pick (which would likely be the cost for the Bills, currently picking at #28 overall), it wouldn't be the worst idea.
Now that the Bills have officially moved on from Stefon Diggs, they could use a veteran like Sutton in their receiver room. And Sutton could work really well with Josh Allen.