Big trade shakes up Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
Can the Broncos maneuver around the board and win the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Denver Broncos will have a new contender for their starting quarterback position this month. How are they going to make that happen? Are we going to see the Broncos add someone from the outside or does Sean Payton love someone in this year's class?
Payton has continually made comments about how, realistically, only one or two quarterbacks in any given class are going to hit. Is he going to be okay with getting an option outside of the top 10 of this class? General manager George Paton has stated that he believes this QB class is "6 or 7" deep, so we'll see where the Broncos ultimately land.
But if they like the depth, then the idea of trading back from 12th overall makes a ton of sense. Could the Broncos add a 2nd-round pick and still get one of the quarterbacks they want? Let's take a look at a scenario involving a significant trade down the board.
1. 20th overall (from Steelers): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
The Broncos move down eight spots with the Steelers and still manage to land Bo Nix. As of right now, it doesn't feel like there will be much of a threat from anyone else to take Nix before Denver has a chance, whether they stay put at pick #12 or move down somewhere in the 20s.
Nix just feels like one of the most realistically "available" quarterbacks to the Broncos that could actually compete to start fo the team. Is this settling? I don't see it that way. In terms of what he brings to the table, Nix gets rid of the ball quickly and his game relies on accuracy, timing, and tempo.
He's coachable, he's vastly improved from what we saw in his early years at Auburn and he could be ideal for Sean Payton's offense.