3 takeaways from Broncos' walk-off win over Bills on MNF
The Broncos are one win away from 0.500, they have back-to-back-to-back wins. What we learned from their win over Buffalo?
The Denver Broncos have back-to-back-to-back wins, and this one was a huge one in primetime, against the Buffalo Bills. Denver is now one win away from a 0.500 win-loss record, and 0.5 games from the second-place Raiders in the AFC West.
To be specific, the Broncos won by a 24-22 score with a Wil Lutz game-winning walk-off field goal. It was not the perfect game, as Denver did not take much advantage from defensive turnovers, but a win is a win, and what a win it was!
With that being said, here are my three main takeaways from the Broncos' wild win over the Bills on Monday Night Football...
1. Defense BALLED:
Nine turnovers, and 31 combined points allowed to two of the best offenses in the NFL statistically (Chiefs and Bills).
This unit has improved a lot, and producing turnovers has been a big key to success these couple of weeks. Since this article is based on the game against the Bills, let's talk about it ...
On the first play of the game, Ja'Quan McMillian forced a huge fumble on James Cook, Broncos ball. On the next Bills drive, Justin Simmons intercepted Josh Allen. Fabian Moreau also had an interception, and linebacker Alex Singleton recovered a fumble. Bills running back James Cook had another fumble, but the bounce of the football made him recover it. 177 passing yards, and 1 passing touchdown to the 4th-best QB in yards, and the league co-leader in passing touchdowns.
Run defense allowed 192 yards (179 to running backs) and two touchdowns. Worst stat line against the run since Week 5 against the Jets.
Overall a great defensive performance that can definitely improve going forward.
2. Russell Wilson and the offense did enough to get the dub:
It was not the perfect offensive game, but they did enough and had great plays when it was needed the most. Wilson has had only three games with over 200 passing yards, against the Bills, he had 193, but the running game was working well, so he did not have to put the ball in the air. He only had five incompletions. Russ had two touchdown passes, to Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams to be specific.
Russ had patience and made important throws when they needed to be made, and scrambled when he needed to. The running game was good, as Javonte had 79 yards, Wilson 30, McLaughlin 8, and Perine 8 respectively.
Yes, the Broncos offense did not take enough advantage from the defensive turnovers, but in the end, it was the offense, who had a good drive that placed Wil Lutz in a great position to make the game-winning field goal.
3. Penalties are still killing the offensive momentum:
Discipline is something that Sean Payton wants from this Denver Broncos team. To be honest, the team has improved, but penalties are still killing good possessions, especially on offense. To be specific, the Broncos had 11 penalties on Monday Night against the Bills...
- OT Mike McGlinchey: 1 false start
- FB Michael Burton: 1 false start
- C Lloyd Cushenberry: 1 ineligible man downfield, 1 holding, 1 false start
- DL Mike Purcell: 1 offside (which led to the Bills' two-point conversion)
- RB Javonte Williams: 1 holding
- RB/ST Dewayne Washington: 1 holding
- WR Courtland Sutton: 1 false start
- OT Garrett Bolles: 1 false start
It all started with the first drive. The Broncos' defense recovered a fumble, offense had a 3rd down and six... Mike McGlinchey's false start. McGlinchey has been the most penalized Bronco throughout the season. The defense had only one penalty in the game.