5 former Broncos miserably failing with their new teams in 2023
Which former Denver Broncos are failing in their new spots?
The Denver Broncos are only 3-5 right now, so players or coaches who left the team or were fired, or just plain let go, may not all be regretting it at the moment. It was certainly momentous for the Broncos to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, and the team winning two straight certainly feels good, but the Broncos are not yet where they need to be.
With that being said, the current state of the Denver Broncos doesn't mean we can't objectively evaluate the performances of some of those who have moved on to other organizations at this point. And some who left the Denver Broncos are downright failing with their new teams.
Let's take a look at some of the names struggling the most.
1. Nathaniel Hackett (Jets OC)
Yes, Nathaniel Hackett had the last laugh a handful of weeks ago as the New York Jets came into Denver and got a very emotional win against the Broncos. Nathaniel Hackett was the team's head coach last season and ended up getting fired in a pretty unceremonious way, joining a very short list of first-year head coaches not to make it through their first year on the job.
As if that wasn't enough, Hackett was then publicly called out by current Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who called the coaching job in Denver last year one of the worst in history.
Well, things aren't going much better this year in New York for Hackett. Although the Jets got a win against Denver back in Week 5, the Jets have been anemic offensively yet again this year. I wish I were joking about this, but the Jets are averaging right around 16 points per game this season, which ranks 30th in the NFL. They are among the NFL's three worst teams in yards, time of possession, points scored, and they rank dead-last in 3rd down efficiency and red zone efficiency.
I realize Aaron Rodgers isn't playing, but those number are unacceptable.