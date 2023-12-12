Three AFC teams who could call on Jerry Jeudy this spring
By Jack Ramsey
Jerry Jeudy had arguably the worst game of his career on Sunday. Despite the Broncos handily beating the Chargers, Jeudy had two massive blunders, that if it were not for the Chargers Charger-ing, could have cost the Broncos the game. Jeudy dropped a bomb of a pass on one of his first features of the game, and then failed to get his trail foot down on a great pass from Wilson that allowed Jeudy every chance to get his foot down.
Overall, Jeudy's 2023 has been a mess. The 4th year wideout was in the middle of trade rumors before the deadline, and Jeudy has taken a back seat to Courtland Sutton in the passing game. Jeudy has hauled in just 507 yards and one score this season, just a year after putting up over 1,000 all-purpose yards and six scores.
With Jeudy's Broncos tenure potentially taking a turn to the point of no return, here are three AFC teams who could come calling on Jerry Jeudy this spring after the completion of the 2023 season.
1) Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans make the most sense of any AFC team that could be calling in on Jerry Jeudy this spring. The Titans will have a second-year starter in Will Levis who will need more weapons if the Titans have aspirations to compete in 2024. The Titans' receiving core is led by veteran DeAndre Hopkins, who has over 450 more receiving yards than any other receiver on the Titans. Hopkins is now 31 and is on the backside of what has been a strong and dominant career. However, it would be irresponsible to ask Hopkins to continue to defy age and repeat as the only viable receiver on the Titans next year.
Enter Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy would make sense for the Titans for a number of reasons. For one, Jeudy is on a one-year contract following 2023, with a base salary just under $13 million. Jeudy would be nothing more than a rental to a team who has more than the means to give Jeudy a shot. Jeudy would immediately become one of the top targets on the Titans. Hopkins, through 12 games, leads the Titans in receptions with 50. The next closest receiver is tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo who has 35. The next closest receiver is Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who has 25 receptions.
If the Titans wish to take the load off of aging Derrick Henry, loading up on receivers to accompany Levis' live arm could be a recipe of success for Mike Vrabel and his squad.