Courtland Sutton does something no Broncos player has done in nearly a decade
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter of the team's Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, his tenth of the season.
Courtland Sutton is putting together a fantastic season for the Broncos. On Sunday, he found the end zone again, recording touchdown reception No. 10 on the season.
The play came in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. With 1st-and-10 from the Chargers' 46-yard line, Russell Wilson heaved one toward the end zone and Sutton came down with the ball, despite blatant pass interference by Michael Davis.
Take a look at this terrific one-handed grab.
With that touchdown, Sutton now has double-digit touchdowns on the season, something that has not happened for the Broncos since the 2014 season. That season, with Peyton Manning at quarterback, the Broncos had two players find the end zone at least 10 times. Tight end Julius Thomas caught 12 touchdown passes and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had 11 scores.
Sutton has become the No. 1 target in the passing game for the Broncos and he is putting together a really strong season despite an offense that has been far from potent this season. He is on pace to have what would be the best statistical season of his career.
Prior to this season, Sutton's career-high for touchdown receptions in a season was six back in 2019.
The only player in the league with more touchdown receptions than Sutton this year is Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins with 12. Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also has 10.
As fans consider who to vote for when it comes to the Pro Bowl, Sutton is putting up the kind of numbers that warrant consideration.
Sutton still has two years remaining on his contract and won't enter his age 30 season until 2025. He has time to put up big numbers for this team and become one of the best receivers in franchise history if he keeps up at this pace.