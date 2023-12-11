Winners and 1 loser from Denver Broncos' dominant win over Chargers
The Denver Broncos improved to 7-6 on the season with a 24-7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Broncos put together a complete game on Sunday against a Chargers squad that is just in an absolute freefall. With the win and the Kansas City Chiefs' loss against Buffalo, the Broncos are just one game back in the AFC West division.
That was an unfathomable thought not that long ago, but things are certainly trending in the right direction for this team.
The Broncos made the plays they had to make against the Chargers and while it wasn't a pretty victory, the team took advantage of the fact that Justin Herbert had to leave the game and the Chargers just being a mess offensively.
It wasn't all sunshine and roses for these Broncos, as you will see by the player who landed in the loser's category this week, but several players chipped in and helped the team pick up a big divisional win.
Winner: Courtland Sutton
Courtland Sutton didn't have earth-shattering stats in this game, but he did make the play that essentially put the game out of reach.
Sutton caught three passes for 62 yards in the game, but this grab, a 46-yard touchdown which he had to catch with one hand because Chargers defensive back Michael Davis was pulling at his other arm, was incredible.
That gave Sutton 10 touchdown receptions on the year, the first Broncos player to accomplish that feat since 2014. Sutton deserves the recognition for the season is putting together.