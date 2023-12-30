This wild scenario would be a perfect future situation for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson and Eric Bienemy end up together on the same team.
Russell Wilson will be the backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos for the next two games, giving way to Jarrett Stidham, who will look to show the team what he might be able to do in the future.
Though Wilson's time with the Broncos is coming to a bitter end, his career in the NFL is not over. At 35 years old, he likely still has at least a couple of good years left in the league and there are sure to be a handful of quarterback-needy teams that will give him a look this offseason.
The Broncos will almost certainly cut Wilson this offseason — leading to what will be an NFL record $85 million hit in dead money — and Wilson will then become a free agent. One team that could have an interest and could be a great fit for Wilson is the Atlanta Falcons.
Russell Wilson could be a perfect fit in Atlanta
The Falcons currently sit at 7-8 and though they are still alive for a spot in the playoffs, they don't have a great quarterback situation with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. Ridder was a third-round pick of the team last year but he has only thrown 12 touchdown passes in 17 career games and has been benched a couple of times.
Heinicke is the guy who is currently starting for the team and he is a solid backup quarterback. But with an upgrade at the position, the Falcons could become a contender in the weak NFC South.
The Falcons are a team that has a run-heavy offense and Wilson could operate in that scheme with Bijan Robinson (who is an excellent receiving back) and Tyler Allgeier. He would have good downfield weapons in Drake London and Kyle Pitts. This is a scenario that could absolutely work.
But it would take one more thing...
Eric Bieniemy becomes head coach of the Falcons
Russ is going to need a head coach that believes in him. He is going to need a head coach willing to give him a chance to make the kind of plays he used to make in Seattle. That's not going to be current Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
Smith is just 21-28 in three seasons with the Falcons and if they miss the playoffs, he should be dismissed. Eric Bieniemy, the current offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders who has had about 50 interviews to be a head coach in the last decade, could then finally get his opportunity as the top man.
Atlanta brings in both Wilson and Bieniemy and it could be a great match. Bieniemy has experience working with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and this year, his first in Washington, he has made Sam Howell look much more competent as a QB than he likely is.
A patient, run-heavy approach in Atlanta that gives Wilson command of Bieniemy's proven playbook could make a lot of sense. Other teams that could be looking at Wilson as their next quarterback could include the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Commanders (where Bieniemy could stay and replace Ron Rivera as another idea).
But with Denver no longer in Wilson's future, a trip to Atlanta to conclude his Hall-of-Fame career makes a lot of sense.