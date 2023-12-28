5 can't-miss quarterbacks to replace Russell Wilson in 2024
The Broncos have quite the mess to clean up this coming offseason.
By Ryan Heckman
The Denver Broncos certainly have a situation on their hands, and it is getting out of control, quickly.
With the news that quarterback Russell Wilson has been benched for the remaining two weeks, that report was followed up with another one that said the team is going to release the former Seahawks star this coming March.
We don't have to go into all of the details of just how bad this trade has panned out, or all of the dead money Denver is going to eat. Most of the fans understand -- this is a catastrophic series of events for the franchise.
All they can do is move on at this point, and if they want to do it fast, these five quarterbacks should be at the top of the Broncos' wish list for 2024.
1. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears, via Trade
First up is a possible trade candidate in the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields. For weeks now, we've seen plenty of reports, rumors and whispers around what the Bears could, should and will eventually do with the former first-round pick.
If they finish with the no. 1 pick, the Bears very well could trade Fields and select Caleb Williams out of USC. If Fields is available, then Denver should be in the conversation. Clearly, the Bears have not put Fields in the best position to succeed thus far. Coaching has been a major problem.
That would change in Denver, with Sean Payton. Fields has been the most dynamic rushing quarterback in the league over the past couple of seasons and has also shown some things as a passer. If the Broncos could make a move for him, they'd be right back in the thick of the AFC West.