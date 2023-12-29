Former Broncos QB playing better than anyone in the league

QBs to throw for 1600+ yards, 13+ TDs in any month:

Joe Flacco December 2023 (1,603 and 13)

Patrick Mahomes October 2018 (1,630 and 13)

Peyton Manning November 2014 (1,603 and 14)

Peyton Manning December 2013 (1,755 and 19)

Jim Kelly September 1991 (1,644 and 14)