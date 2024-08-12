This key Broncos statistic could indicate offensive success in the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos quarterbacks all ended up playing pretty well in their preseason victory versus the Indianapolis Colts, and this key statistic must not be overlooked. The big story of the day is how good rookie QB Bo Nix looked in his first ever NFL action. He went 15/21 for 125 yards and one touchdown, which is just outstanding work from the rookie.
Denver won the game by four points, and there was lot of good to take from it. It was far from perfect, as Denver definitely struggled with the penalties, and did have some preventable turnovers, but overall, a win is a win, especially when the rookie QB looks the part. Anyway, one thing that the offense struggled with in 2023, well, specifically Russell Wilson, was all of the unnecessary sacks that he took.
Not only did rookie QB Bo Nix not take a sack in 21 dropbacks, but no Broncos QB got sacked on the day, which is marvelous. Cutting the sack total down for 2024 is going to be a huge boost to this offense, and perhaps we got a bit of a glimpse into the offense playing more sack-free, if you will. In many instances, sacks are the fault of the quarterback.
Sacks don't always belong to the offensive line, and this was true with Russell Wilson, as the QB has always taken a ton of sacks, as he holds onto the ball for much too long. This is the complete opposite of what Sean Payton wants from his quarterbacks, and all three of them, including Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, showed great poise in this statistic.
Bo Nix was not sacked that much at all during his time at Oregon, and the hope here is that he can bring this into the NFL. The game is much faster, but it's a part of his own game that could greatly benefit the Denver Broncos offense in the 20