Denver Broncos must make splash move on offense after Bo Nix's performance
The Denver Broncos have to be feeling good about themselves after watching Bo Nix carve up an NFL defense in his first action in the league. It's hard to not be extremely excited about the 2024 Denver Broncos. Bo Nix was spectacular in his NFL debut, completing 15/21 passes and throwing a touchdown pass in Denver's preseason victory versus the Indianapolis Colts.
Nix should have had another TD pass, but the perfectly thrown ball was somehow not caught by Josh Reynolds, who signed with the team in free agency this offseason. Anyway, Nix played very well and was totally in command. It wasn't perfect, as Sean Payton might already have a ton of things in mind that Nix should have done better, but you have to love what you saw from the rookie.
Perhaps the most impressive part of the debut, in my opinion, was Nix's touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr:
This was a great ball by Nix after the fake handoff, and the play was designed for the QB to get rid of the ball quickly, as the DB was closing in on Mims. All in all, you are going to find a lot more good than bad from Bo Nix, who was taken with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and at this point, the Broncos now must shift their focus into making a big move on offense to help Nix out.
Heck, who cares if it's Brandon Aiyuk or CeeDee Lamb; Denver clearly has their guy, and giving him an elite WR1 would make his job so much easier. Yes, you might think I am getting way ahead of myself here, but I would disagree. Young QBs who have an elite weapon are that much more likely to develop.
Denver does not have an elite weapon on offense, so the move needs to be made. General Manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton must come together and find a way to bring an elite offensive weapon to the team, and while they are going that, Bo Nix must also be named the starter of the 2024 Denver Broncos.