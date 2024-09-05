This Denver Broncos mock draft has team making a shockingly high selection
The Denver Broncos could be in line for breakout season in 2024, but this 2025 NFL mock draft has them making quite the high selection in round one. Many mock drafts have the Broncos picking in the top-5 of next April's draft, and I just do not see how Denver is that bad. I mean, this team won eight games in the 2023 NFL Season with a worse roster.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton has also never won fewer than seven games in any year of his head coaching career, so you could say that the team's floor is 7-10. Anyway, Bleacher Report rolled out a 2025 NFL mock draft and had the Broncos taking Colorado's do-it-all player Travis Hunter with the first overall pick.
"NOTE: DraftKings' reverse Super Bowl odds (as of Aug. 31) determined the draft order.- BR NFL Scouting Department
Colorado's two-way superstar Travis Hunter is college football's best all-around player.
The reigning Paul Hornung Award winner is an elite talent, either as a cornerback or wide receiver. During the the Buffaloes' season debut against the North Dakota State Bison, Hunter played 124 total snaps, caught seven passes for 132 yards and three scores and allowed only 18 yards in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.
"Hunter is an exceptional athlete and one of the better college football players to come around in quite some time," Giddings said. "Although he is an elite two-way player in college, the question will persist whether he will continue to be at the next level or choose a specific position.
"As a cornerback, Hunter has excellent length and movement skills. But his ball skills stand apart from the others and are what makes his dual positions a possibility."
At this juncture, there's no reason for anyone to pigeonhole Hunter into a specific position. Cornerback has long been a premium position. Meanwhile, the value of a playmaking wide receiver has skyrocketed in recent years. His future NFL team can find packages for him to do both.
In this case, the Denver Broncos keep him in-state and provide a playmaker opposite Patrick Surtain II, for quarterback Bo Nix or both."
In 10 games for Colorado, Travis Hunter has caught 64 receptions for 853 yards and eight touchdowns. As a CB, he's also added two tackles for loss, three interceptions, and five passes defended. Hunter is truly a unicorn and may be the best player in college football at the moment, but the one disadvantage I see with the Broncos taking Hunter is trying to figure out what position he'd excel the best in.
Him being able to play two positions may not work to his advantage, and beyond that, there is just no way that the Denver Broncos are picking first overall. If they were somehow able to land Travis Hunter, the talented player would get to remain in-state and would be an instant superstar in the NFL, likely racking up high jersey sales immediately.
The Broncos would probably have more of a need for an EDGE rusher, left tackle, or dedicated wide receiver, so I am not sure someone like Hunter should be their first choice in round one.