4 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos will enter the 2024 NFL Season with a ton of newness around them. Let's make four bold predictions for the team for the upcoming year. I am high on the Denver Broncos for 2024 and see a lot to like about this roster.
They've begun to gain some steam among some of the national NFL folks as a team that can surprise in 2024. They'll have quite the test to open up the season against the Seattle Seahawks, but even a close loss can provide some confidence for the rest of the season.
Let's make four bold predictions for the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season.
4 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
Bo Nix looks the part early
He's looked the part all offseason and very much looked the part in the preseason, so I struggle to see why Bo Nix cannot also look the part when the 2024 NFL Season begins. The fit between Nix and the Denver Broncos offense is nearly perfect, as what Sean Payton wants from his QBs is what Bo Nix does well.
It's a match made in heaven if we're being honest. Now yes, there will be growing pains, but like previous rookie QBs, some of them looked the part quite early. Bo Nix is going to look the part early, and he'll turn into one of the best storylines to open up the 2024 NFL Season. Yes, Denver does have some tough defenses on their schedule to open up the season, but Sean Payton is an offensive genius and was able to drag the carcass of Russell Wilson to a 98 passer rating season.
Broncos defense ends up an average unit in the NFL
This would be ideal, honestly, as I do not believe this unit is quite ready to be among the best in the NFL. The Denver Broncos defense was historically bad to begin the 2023 NFL Season, had an amazing mid-season turnaround, and kind of fell apart once again to end the season. The hope here is that the unit shows improvement, especially defending the run, from 2023 into the 2024 NFL Season.
Them finishing as an average unit would give the offense plenty of opportunities to move the ball down the field, and it'd give Denver a nice foundation to work with for the future. They could then make some all-in type of moves on defense like acquiring a true alpha EDGE rusher and a difference-maker at defensive tackle.
Broncos have a player with double-digit sacks
The two players I have in mind for this would be defensive end Zach Allen, who led the team in QB hits in 2023, and Jonathon Cooper, whose relentless motor has paid off thus far. Cooper did notch 8.5 sacks in the 2023 NFL Season, which led the Denver Broncos. Between Allen and Cooper, they combined for 37 QB hits and 13.5 sacks.
With Cooper clearly taking a huge step forward in 2023 and Zach Allen having played each year of his NFL career with Vance Joseph, both players could hit the jackpot in 2024, especially if the defense does not get out to a historically bad start like they did to begin last season.
It'd be quite sometime that the Broncos have had any player finish with double-digit sacks.
Broncos finish with a winning record
This is black and white to me; Denver won eight games last year and got better this year. What am I missing here? The Broncos are far from perfect and do need at least one more offseason to put the finishing touches on the roster, but even some national NFL people are high on the Broncos for 2024:
Peter Schrager knows his stuff and is predicting the Broncos to make the postseason. I won't go that far yet, but a nine-win season feels right. Every year, the NFL has at least one breakout team. Why can't it be the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season?