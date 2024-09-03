Predicting Broncos record before the trade deadline in the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos being in the mix by the time the 2024 NFL trade deadline rolls around could be huge. Let's predict their record before this crucial date. The Broncos won eight games in the 2023 NFL Season and did get better this offseason.
It's not a stretch to think that they can improve on that eight-win season in 2024, even though most of the NFL world seems quite low on the team. Denver will have some huge tests during their first nine games of the 2024 season, which takes them right up to the trade deadline.
Let's try to predict their record before the trade deadline in the 2024 NFL Season.
Predicting Broncos record before the trade deadline in the 2024 season
Week 1 @ Seattle Seahawks
A very tough test to open up the career of Bo Nix, the Denver Broncos are going to have to deal with the Mike Macdonald defense in Seattle and one of the toughest places to play in all of sports. While the Broncos may end up finishing with a better record than the Seahawks in 2024, Seattle is going to get the best of Denver here.
Prediction: Seahawks win 21-13 (0-1)
Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
In what could be the most important and meaningful game of the year for both teams, Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Denver in what may be the most hostile environment Wilson will ever play in. With how regressed Russell Wilson is, and how explosive the Denver Broncos can be on defense, I truly see the Broncos winning this game.
The Steelers offense was a mess in the preseason, and with the added crowd noise, Denver is going to win a close game, perhaps putting a stamp on their decision to move on from Wilson earlier this offdeason.
Prediction: Broncos win 21-17 (1-1)
Week 3 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
I personally do not see this being a super challenging game for the Denver Broncos. The Florida heat could impact them for sure, but across the board, I see a ton of advantages for the Denver Broncos, which include coaching and perhaps even at quarterback. The Broncos will win this game.
Prediction: Broncos win 24-20 (2-1)
Week 4 @ New York Jets
I want to badly predict a Denver Broncos win here, but even if the New York Jets get a slightly-regressed Aaron Rodgers in 2024, they still may end up being one of the best teams in football. The Broncos just may have too much to deal with when they travel to play Nathaniel Hackett, Rodgers, and the Jets.
Prediction: Jets win 28-17 (2-2)
Week 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Broncos are .500 through four games, which is slightly better than their 1-3 start to the 2023 NFL Season. They have not beaten the Las Vegas Raiders since the 2019 NFL Season, and it's now the team's longest losing streak in the AFC West. Even though the Broncos are a more talented and well-coached team from top to bottom, they'll again struggle against the Raiders.
Shockingly, Vegas will escape with at least one victory against the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season.