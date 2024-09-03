AFC West picks and predictions for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season
The AFC West teams all have some tough early season tests. Let's predict the games for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. Could the Denver Broncos get out to an early lead in the AFC West? I mean, with the Chiefs playing the Ravens in Week 1, Denver could see the Chiefs start 0-1.
The Raiders and Chargers will play each other to begin the 2024 NFL Season, and as we know, the Broncos face off against the Seahawks. The AFC West does belong to the Chiefs until further notice. However, you just never know what can happen in a given NFL season.
Let's predict the AFC West games in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season.
Baltimore @ Kansas City - September 5th, 8:20 PM
The first game of the 2024 NFL Season will feature the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens travel to KC for this game, and it's a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship Game, where the Chiefs went into Baltimore and came out victorious.
The Ravens have the better roster, and also have a two-time NFL MVP like the Chiefs do. We have seen KC get out to slow starts here and there, and with the Chiefs having a more inconsistent offense in 2023, I do wonder if their offseason additions at WR will be enough to stabilize that unit.
I would give the Chiefs defense an advantage over the Ravens offense, but I'd give the Ravens defense an advantage over the Chiefs offense. To me, since this game is in KC, the Chiefs are going to find a way to win. Another huge factor to consider here is that the Ravens lost their stud defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, do the head coaching job in Seattle.
Prediction: Chiefs win 24-20
Las Vegas @ Los Angeles - September 8th, 4:05 PM
These two teams have a lot to not like about their roster. Both the Raiders and Chargers each reset at head coach and General Manager this past offseason, so to me, the 2024 season is a bit of an evaluation year for each franchise. However, the head coach/quarterback duo of Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert is leaps and bounds better than the Raiders version of Antonio Pierce and Gardner Minshew.
This should be an easy win for the LA Chargers. They are simply the better team, and have two massive advantages at head coach and quarterback. The Raiders, on the other hand, have had a disastrous offseason that has featured prematurely making Pierce the permanent head coach, overpaying for Christian Wilkins in free agency, failing to see second-year QB Aidan O'Connell win the starting job, and also missing out on a first-round QB in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Seriously, what have the Raiders done this this offseason that inspire any sort of confidence in the direction of the team?
Prediction: Chargers win 31-17
Denver @ Seattle - September 8th, 4:05 PM
In what is going to be a very tough early-season test for the Denver Broncos, they travel into Seattle to face the Seahawks. The two teams played in similar circumstances to open up the 2022 NFL Season. The Broncos will start rookie QB Bo Nix, and the Seahawks will have a new head coach on the sideline in Mike Macdonald.
While the Seahawks offense is not much to worry about, their defense under Macdonald could be a huge problem for the Denver Broncos and Nix. The rookie QB has done quite well this offseason, but Macdonald's units rack up a ton of sacks and disguise pressure a ton, so there will be a lot on the shoulders of Nix.
While I am optimistic about the 2024 Denver Broncos, I would be a bit surprised if they won this game. Denver does have a lot of newness around them heading into 2024, so I see the Seahawks inching this one out.