3 biggest Denver Broncos weaknesses heading into the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos roster is far from perfect, so let's dive into their three biggest weaknesses entering the 2024 NFL Season. The team's roster made strides this offseason and did get younger and better at a few positions. However, no roster is perfect, as even the best teams will show some weaknesses.
The Broncos are no different, and the front office may need another offseason to put the finishing touches on this roster to perhaps open up a contending window. Denver plays the Seattle Seahawks in just six days to open up the 2024 NFL Season.
Let's dive into the team's three biggest weaknesses heading into Week 1.
Tight End
Greg Dulcich and Adam Trautman highlight the Denver Broncos tight end room, which is just not great. We all know what and who Trautman is. He knows the offensive system and can catch a pass here and there. He's also a fine blocker, so there is a sliver of value with Trautman being in the room, but he is far from a TE1 in the NFL.
Greg Dulcich does have TE1 upside as a receiver, but him playing just 12 games in two seasons is far from ideal. Dulcich being able to put a full season together could unlock his potential, and it could also stabilize this room for the Broncos for years to come. But as we all know, one of the hardest things for a player to do is to stay healthy.
And often times, injury-prone players struggle to shed that label. Greg Dulcich can hopefully shed this label in 2024 and beyond. As of now, though, the Broncos TE room is just shaky at best.
Safety
The team does not have Justin Simmons or Caden Sterns in the secondary anymore. The Broncos did sign Brandon Jones in free agency and re-signed PJ Locke III. At most, the team's safety room feels average at best at the moment, and with how deep the free agency class was at this position, I am shocked the Broncos didn't do more here.
The late-offseason release of Caden Sterns shocked many, so Denver will head into the 2024 NFL Season with Jones, Locke III, and second-year player JL Skinner as the primary players in this room. Even though safety is not as valuable of a position anymore, Denver may find themselves right back in this market next offseason.
Inside Linebacker
The starting ILB duo for 2024 of Alex Singleton and Cody Barton is fine. Barton is actually good in coverage and Singleton is always making a tackle. However, Denver has not had a true enforcer in the middle of their defense for years now. The inside linebacker position is not quite as valuable as it once was, but if you look across the NFL, the best defenses do have a difference-maker at ILB.
Denver starting Singleton and Barton for the 2024 NFL Season can work temporarily, but Sean Payton and the Broncos front office need to be more aggressive at this position next offseason for sure. In the 2023 NFL Season, Singleton and Barton combined for one interception, nine tackles for loss, five passes defended, and 298 total tackles