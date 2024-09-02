3 easiest matchups on the Denver Broncos schedule in the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos do have some easier games on their 2024 schedule at first glance. Let's dive into the three least-challenging for the new year. It's not crazy to think that the Denver Broncos can finish with a winning record in the 2024 season, but not only will they have to take care of their easier games, but they'll also have to steal a game or two from better opponents.
Denver now seems to have a solid structure in place to sustain some long-term success, especially if rookie QB Bo Nix ends up being a hit. Let's dive into the team's three easiest matchups on their 2024 schedule.
Week 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
I could not be lower on the Las Vegas Raiders than I am headed into 2024. What was this team trying to accomplish? They're set to start a career-backup in Gardner Minshew at QB, overpaid for defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency, and took a tight end in the first round of the 2024 NFL Season.
I personally do not see any vision or path forward being implemented by new General Manager Tom Telesco, and it's shaping up to be a brutal year for the Raiders. Antonio Pierce is now the head coach, but the 2024 season will only be his third year coaching in the league, so this feels very premature.
Now that Sean Payton has been able to leave his mark more aggressively on the roster, the Broncos should stomp the Raiders in Week 5.
Week 7 @ New Orleans Saints
This is Denver's Thursday night game for the 2024 NFL Season, and it'll surely be a bittersweet homecoming for Sean Payton, who called New Orleans home for years. Payton coached the Saints from 2006 until his one-year retirement following the 2021 NFL Season. He was able to bring a Super Bowl title to the city, the first in their history, and has now been away from the team for a few years now.
Many of the players that Payton had a hand in bringing to the Saints still remain, but this team is just not good. Derek Carr is their QB, and Dennis Allen is their head coach. It's a losing combination, as Allen has just one year with a winning record as a head coach in the NFL, and Carr himself has not been more than an average QB for years now.
The Saints also have some offensive line struggles, and many of their key defensive players are aging. The Broncos are in a better spot on both sides of the ball and should win this game easily.
Week 8 vs. Carolina Panthers
Arguably one of the worst teams in the NFL headed into the 2024 season, the Carolina Panthers come to Denver for a Week 8 matchup. I definitely believe that the Panthers can be a bit better than people think in 2024, but the Broncos are clearly a year ahead of this team in most respects.
Being that this game is at home as well, Denver should be able to grab an early lead and stick with it. Two notable things to note here is that former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is the Panthers DC, and former Broncos IL B Josey Jewell is now with Carolina. The team will start second-year QB Bryce Young who had a very rocky road in year one.
Carolina's WR room is not all that special, and they could also still use some help at left tackle. Overall, Denver has a ton of advantages in this game, and I'd be worried if they didn't come away with a victory here.