3 things to know about the Denver Broncos for the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos play a football game in six days, folks, so let's dive into some key information for their 2024 NFL Season. The team will open the season against the Seattle Seahawks in the first start of the Bo Nix era. It's going to be a huge test, but Denver also has 16 other games to take care of as well.
After two seasons and just 30 starts, the Broncos cut ties with Russell Wilson in what was one of the biggest moves of the 2024 NFL Offseason. Let's cover three crucial points of information to know about the Broncos for the 2024 NFL Season.
Three notable starters on offense in 2023 are no longer here
Russell Wilson, Lloyd Cushenberry, and Jerry Jeudy are the three starters from 2023 that are no longer with the team. All three still remain in the AFC West, and both Wilson and Jeudy headed to the AFC North. Wilson signed with the Steelers, Cushenberry signed with the Titans, and Jeudy was traded to the Browns.
To replace these three 2023 starters, the Broncos have Bo Nix, Luke Wattenberg, and Josh Reynolds, and while those three seem like downgrades, I am not sure it'll stay like that. The biggest change was obviously swapping Wilson for Nix.
The Broncos Bye Week is not until Week 14
The Denver Broncos will play 13 games before their scheduled bye week, so they'll surely welcome the break when it comes, but the way I see it is the ideal bye week should be right in the middle of the season, which is where Denver had it last year. After 13 games in the 2023 NFL Season, Denver battled back to a 7-6 record and were firmly in the Wild Card chase
They were also one game behind the Kansas Chiefs in the AFC West standings. Their final four games after the bye week are against the Colts at home, away against the Chargers and Bengals, and home against the Chiefs.
Bo Nix is the second QB to start in his rookie season for the Broncos
John Elway was the first, so that's a cool statistic. There was just no way that Denver took Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick to just sit him during his rookie season. This is even more true when you consider that Nix has 61 collegiate starts, which is the most in history. Nix showed command of the offense during the preseason and was just uber-efficient.
And to not fault of his own, the amount of pressure on Bo Nix is intense, as the Broncos franchise has had some legendary QBs take the field like Elway and Peyton Manning, and of course, the last stability the team had at QB was with Peyton Manning. Can Bo Nix stop the Broncos QB carous