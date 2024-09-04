3 weakest quarterbacks on the Broncos schedule in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos should have an easier time with these three quarterback matchups heading into the 2024 NFL Season. The Broncos will need to beat up on some of their weaker QB matchups. There's just no other way around that. If Denver plans on finishing with a winning record in 2024, they'll need to win most of these games.
We have covered the hardest QBs on the Broncos schedule in 2024. but let's cover the easiest QBs on their schedule for the new season.
Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
If you watched Russell Wilson in 2023 with the Denver Broncos, you'd have seen that he just was not an efficient QB in running the offense. Sean Payton somehow dragged Wilson to a 98 passer rating season, but he's in a much, much worse situation on offense with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. This could be a year where Wilson is again sent to the bench.
The Broncos play Wilson and the Steelers in Denver in Week 2. With how many sacks the QB takes, the Broncos pass rush should be able to get home early an often against this below-average Steelers OL.
Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders
The Denver Broncos get to face Gardner Minshew two times in the 2024 NFL Season. The Las Vegas Raiders starting QB is a veteran journeyman who is clearly not among the franchise QBs in the NFL. The Raiders probably hoped that second-year QB Aidan O'Connell would have taken a leap, but Minshew won the job.
The Broncos should be able to win at least one of these games in 2024.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Let's be honest here; Bryce Young was not done any favors in 2023, his rookie year with the Carolina Panthers, but he also didn't play well himself. The Panthers moved on from former head coach Frank Reich after a two-win season and have again reset at head coach with Dave Canales.
Canales has worked wonders with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in recent years, so there is reason to believe he can do the same with Young. However, the undersized Young is going to again be playing behind a shaky offensive line, and there just isn't a lot out there to say that he's a franchise QB, so the Broncos might be able to tee-off against the former Alabama QB.
"Honorable" Mentions: Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson, Anthony Richardson
Upon closer examination, the Broncos may have up to seven games in the 2024 NFL Season against some not-so-great quarterbacks. All of Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson, and Anthony Richardson did not show a whole lot in 2023. Carr is simply a QB on the decline, and while he has beaten down the Broncos before, he's more of an average QB at best who has done way more losing than winning.
Deshaun Watson just seems to have forgotten how to play QB and has dealt with injuries during the first two years of his career with the Cleveland Browns. Unless Watson figures this QB thing out again, the Browns are in trouble.
Anthony Richardson is still as unproven as a rookie QB, so until Richardson can show the rest of the NFL that he can be a top-flight QB, this should be looked at as being an easier QB matchup. Denver plays Indianapolis late in the season, so at that point, we should have a solid idea as to what kind of QB he is in this league.