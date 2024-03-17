These former Broncos are destined to fail on their new teams
The Denver Broncos are set to watch some of their former players fail on their new 2024 teams.
2. Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Russell Wilson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason for $1.2 million. The Broncos are on the hook to pay Wilson nearly $40 million this year, so that's why his deal with the Steelers is so cheap. Financially, it's no risk for Pittsburgh, who won 10 games in 2023 with Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph at QB. It's not outrageous to think that Wilson can be a huge upgrade over the trio of "mid" that the Steelers had in 2023.
Well, while I personally believe that Russell Wilson can be great for them, I am also going to talk about the flip side of that, and that's if Russell Wilson just isn't a viable NFL QB anymore. Just think; statistically, Russell Wilson was efficient in 2023; he tossd 26 touchdowns against just eight interceptions and finished with a respectable 98 passer rating.
However, the Broncos passing offense was among the worst in the NFL, and a lot of Wilson's production is just empty calories, frankly. The offense did not have an intermediate passing game, and even though Wilson was responsible for 29 total touchdowns, the Broncos offense through the air was below-average. And that was all with Sean Payton running the show, who is an elite, generational offensive mind.
Well, in Pittsburgh, Russell Wilson is set to play in an offense run by... Arthur Smith. If you told me that Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers struggled to move the ball and didn't have much success on offense, I wouldn't be surprised. If you told me the opposite, I'd also not be surprised. But ultimately, with a QB in this specific decline as Russell Wilson is, his success is going to be based on his surroundings, which aren't great.