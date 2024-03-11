Denver Broncos will face Russell Wilson in 2024 season
Russell Wilson has found a new team and he will get a crack at his former team this coming season.
It didn't take long. Former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has found a new home, agreeing to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers late Sunday night. Wilson intends to sign a team friendly one-year deal and the Broncos will pay him $38 million to play in Pittsburgh in 2024.
But that's not all. Oh, no. Because in 2024, the Broncos and Steelers are set to collide and the game will take place at Empower Field in Denver. When the full schedule comes out later this spring, that might be the first date that Broncos fans circle on their calendars.
Wilson likely won't just be handed the starting job, but you have to expect that he will end up winning it considering all of the issues the Steelers had with the position last season, starting three different guys. Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are still on the roster and will provide the competition for the veteran Wilson.
After a tumultuous two-year stay in Denver, Wilson was looking for a fresh start. There weren't too many teams in the mix but the Steelers were a spot that many fans and analysts predicted even before his release became official.
The Broncos will begin looking for Wilson's successor soon, perhaps as early as this week with the start of free agency. It will be a juicy matchup regardless of who is under center for Denver as the competitor in Wilson is going to want to stick it to his former team, though he will never say that publicly.
The Broncos will be looking to do the same. Many fans blamed the team's struggles this past season on Wilson and he and head coach Sean Payton were never a good combination. Now each will get the chance to prove themselves in what should be a big game next season.