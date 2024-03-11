How Sean Payton will fix the Denver Broncos

After the complete failure between head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Denver Broncos, fans rejoiced when Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton took his place. Sean Payton made his mark in the league by leading the New Orleans Saints to their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Does Sean Payton have what it takes to get the Broncos to the playoffs after an eight-year drought? Can his possible success in Denver solidify his HOF status?