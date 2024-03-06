Denver Broncos Mock Draft: Life without Russell Wilson begins
Now that we know for sure that Russell Wilson will not be in the picture, let's create a mock draft to put this era behind us.
On Monday, news broke that the Denver Broncos would be releasing Russell Wilson after two seasons and an 11-19 overall record. The Broncos now become even more likely to draft a quarterback. I don't think we should listen to anyone within the Broncos organization hype up Jarrett Stidham as a darkhorse player to start at QB for the team.
Stidham isn't good and is best suited as a backup. The Broncos also hold the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so I am personally expecting a rookie QB to be in the mix. In fact, my personal prediction is that one of JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, or Kirk Cousins are starting for the team in 2024, but anything can happen.
And with free agency starting soon, the Broncos could make a big QB move during that time, leading up to the draft. Let's make a 2024 NFL Mock Draft now that Russell Wilson won't be on the team.
27th Overall Pick (via ARI) - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Honestly, trading down, stacking more draft capital, and still landing a very good QB prospect for Sean Payton's offense might be the move. Bo Nix might not be quite the prospect that JJ McCarthy is, but he's played a ton of college football and has the ideal skillset for Payton's offense. He'd be able to start Week 1 for the team, and the Broncos got some nice capital by trading down 15 picks.