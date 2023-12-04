There's no need to overreact about QB Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has had, what, two bad games this year? Calm down.
Russell Wilson did not have his best game of the year in Week 13, but many Denver Broncos fans seem to overreact about one bad game. You can definitely argue that Wilson played poorly. Well, he did, that's an objective fact here. Wilson did miss some open receivers and perhaps missed a touchdown pass or two.
But let's be honest, here. Russell Wilson was no the only player who didn't have a great game in Week 13. The pass defense was pretty awful. Alex Singleton got called for a bone-headed unnecessary roughness penalty. The play-calling seemed suspect at best. Courtland Sutton had a crucial drop in the first quarter.
And the offensive line was horrid. You see, the quarterback is the easiest target when the offense doesn't play well, especially when it's during a loss. And I get it; Wilson's 2022 season seems to have festered into this year, and I think Broncos fans look at him a bit differently because of it.
But during the Denver Broncos' five-game win streak, Wilson was playing very well. He didn't throw a single interception, had great command at the line of scrimmage, and took care of the football. But all of a sudden, Wilson not playing well for the second time this year has people calling for his head. Russell Wilson has played consistently well for the entire season. He's had a couple of slip-ups during 2023 thus far.
But that's also every other QB in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy, etc have all had bad games. Wilson having a bad game isn't any different than other QBs doing so, and it's frustrating to see how irrational Broncos fans can get when Russell Wilson doesn't play well. At some point, the Broncos streaking ways were going to have to end.
And it ended in a similar way that the Broncos won during their win streak. The Texans won the turnover battle and played to their strengths on offense. That's how the Broncos have been winning in 2023, and it just so happens that Week 13 featured Denver being on the other side of it.
Let's calm down about Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.