Denver Broncos 2 stock up, 4 stock down following a heartbreaking loss in Houston
Who's stock is trending up or down following a heartbreaker Week 13 in Houston?
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos have suffered their sixth loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion following multiple self-inflicted wounds on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball against the Houston Texans. A win would have awarded Denver the seventh seed in the playoff picture however, the team will look to bounce back next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers in what will be their second straight away matchup of a three-game road trip.
Despite head coach Demeco Ryans and the Texans putting together an effective game plan against an impressive Broncos coaching staff, Denver simply beat themselves in this contest. There were countless plays you can point to that were poorly executed and sloppy, needless to say. However, the season is far from over and a playoff spot remains well within reach for the Denver Broncos with five games left to be played.
Denver Broncos Stock Up following heartbreaking loss to Texans:
S P.J. Locke
The Denver Broncos have found their franchise safety alongside Justin Simmons. Third-year Broncos defensive back P.J. Locke has made play after play for Denver's secondary and made his presence felt once again Sunday afternoon in Houston. In what was sort of a homecoming game for the Beaumont, Texas native, Locke had himself a very solid game. Aside from a blown coverage that allowed Houston to convert a deep completion. Locke racked up eight tackles, one sack, and two tackles for loss in the game.
WR Courtland Sutton
Touchdowns continue to be a common occurrence for Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton and they always seem to be the most impressive catches you'll see all season. Sutton hauled in two receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown in the matchup and was consistently creating separation throughout the game as far as what the CBS broadcast presented.
Despite only recording two receptions out of seven total targets, Sutton had a clutch catch in the second half for a 45-yard touchdown with a tough adjustment as he was falling to the turf. Sutton is a special threat in the receiving game and has formed a spectacular connection with quarterback Russell Wilson this season.