Steelers first official depth chart paints an ugly picture for Russell Wilson
The Pittsburgh Steelers are prepared to start former Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson for the 2024 NFL Season, but that might not last long. After the Broncos dumped Wilson earlier this offseason, the Steelers nabbed him up and signed him to a veteran minimum deal. It's been an interesting offseason thus far for Wilson.
He's struggled at times in the preseason, and the Steelers seemingly tried and failed to acquire another wide receiver to pair next to George Pickens. They seemed to be heavily involved in the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes, but he re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers.
The Steelers recently released a more official depth chart recently, and the offensive line is just... not great:
From left to right, the Steelers are prepared to start Dan Moore Jr, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, James Daniels, Broderick Jones. The tackle situation is just interesting, as Dan Moore Jr is just not a good player, and Broderick Jones is someone Steelers fans have been clamoring to have at the left tackle spot.
From what I have been able to gather, some think that starting Jones at left tackle and rookie Troy Fautanu at right tackle is the way to go. Either way, this offensive line is easily among the 10 worst in football, and another urgent position is at center. Rookie Zach Frazier is going to have a lot on his plate, and there could be some issues with clean snaps early on.
The other interior players of Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels is just OK, in my opinion. For Russell Wilson, he was playing behind quite the offensive line with the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Season. Denver legitimately had five quality starters, but as we all know, Wilson takes a lot of sacks no matter how good he's been.
In 2024 with the Steelers, Wilson may be in line to take a career-high in sacks, but that's if he does not get benched first. For Russell Wilson, this age-36 season could be shaping up to be a brutal one if the offensive line is as bad as it currently looks on paper.