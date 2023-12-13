Six young QBs that could start for Broncos in 2024
Could the Denver Broncos make a QB change in 2024?
By Aric Manthey
4. Mac Jones
On the flip side, this next choice has by far the lowest ceiling on the list. Quite frankly, I'm only including Mac Jones in this article because he does fit the criteria and could be had for a fraction of the pick he was drafted with.
After a promising rookie season in 2021, Jones has regressed in every category. Between regressed stats, taking turns with Bailey Zappe, and a revolving cast of characters to throw to, Mac Jones hasn't progressed from his rookie success. If there's anybody on this list who needs to get away from their current environment, it's probably Jones.
Trade Proposal: Trade for Jones QB Room: Stidham, Jones, Day 2 pick.
In this scenario, I'm willing to give a conditional pick and bring in Jones to compete. That's it. Stidham and a rookie would also get a fair shot of the job. The other thing to keep in mind with Jones is his contract situation. Like Justin Fields, Jones also enters a contract year. At this point, the idea of picking up his 5th-year option is laughable. Is he willing to take an extension for backup money to stick around and develop? Possibly. If so, we'll see how it goes.
Regardless, I just don't like this option because of his ceiling compared to other options. Jones has proven that he can be a capable starter in this league, but is that all he has to offer? If that's the case, then why settle for someone with a lower ceiling? We'll see where Jones ends up this off-season, but if he does come to Denver, it would be best to have plentiful depth in that room. It's not only best for the Broncos but also for Jones and his development.