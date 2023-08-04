Should Denver add a veteran LB after Jonas Griffith injury?
- Jonas Griffith out for the season
- Is there any free agent available worth to sign?
The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday that following an MRI, it was revealed that linebacker Jonas Griffith had an ACL tear. Griffith had an injury during Tuesday's practice, but it wasn't until Thursday that the gravity of the injury was announced.
Griffith's injury happened during a special teams drill in Tuesday's practice.
Griffith, who appeared in only nine games during the 2022-2023 season, due to a foot injury, will be out for the entire 2023-2024 season. He was the starter in eight games, later on, Broncos' tackle leader Alex Singleton was the starter at the position. Singleton had 163 tackles.
Before the news of Griffith's injury was announced, the Denver Broncos signed undrafted free agent linebacker Austin Ajiake, who led the Mountain West Conference in tackles (127) during his last college season.
Griffith was not projected to be a starter, and the Broncos still have a couple of linebackers: Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton, Drew Sanders (Rookie), Justin Strnad, Seth Benson (Rookie), and now Austin Ajiake (Rookie).
As of today, there are some linebackers still on the free agent market, with more experience than the rookies and Strnad, that the Denver Broncos could take a look into.
Free Agent Linebackers:
Myles Jack: Jack is another tackle machine linebacker. Signing him would add an important veteran presence to the room, and to the defense. He started 13 games for the Steelers in 2022, and had 104 tackles and 3 pass breakups.
Anthony Barr: Barr is another linebacker with a lot of experience. He is a four-time Pro Bowler, who spent the past two seasons in Dallas. Last season, Barr started 10 games, and had 58 tackles, 4 QB hits, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup, and two fumble recoveries.
Zach Cunningham: Cunningham has been a very consistent linebacker over his career. Health issues have been the trouble with him, but when healthy he is a great linebacker. Last season, he played in only six games, had 24 tackles, and one pass breakup.
Rashaan Evans: Evans is a former first-round draft pick by the Titans. Last year with the Falcons, he showed that he can be a tackle machine. He had 159 tackles, 3 QB hits, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 4 pass breakups in 17 games.
Should the Broncos take a look at any of these four veteran linebackers and sign any of them to a cheap deal? Is the team OK with the current linebackers?