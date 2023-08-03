Broncos lose yet another key player to ACL injury in 2023
- Second season-ending injury in one week for the Broncos ...
Injuries have been difficult to deal with for the Denver Broncos over the past couple of seasons. The season has not started yet, and the Denver Broncos have already lost two players for the entire season; one on the offensive side of the ball (wide receiver Tim Patrick), and on Thursday it was announced that linebacker Jonas Griffith will also miss the season
It was announced that Griffith has a torn ACL after an MRI was done. Griffith left Broncos practice after what appeared to be a pretty significant injury during a special teams drill and the team's worst fears were confirmed.
Griffith was entering year three and was a starting inside linebacker in 2022, but missed eight games in year two due to a foot injury, which he was recovering from before Training Camp.
Griffith appeared in nine games (started eight) for the Denver Broncos in 2022, and had the following stats: 46 tackles (26 solo), 3 QB hits, 1 interception, and 1 pass breakup. He played in 13 games during his first season with the Broncos. Griffith was also a key player on special teams.
It was reported that Griffith got injured on Tuesday's practice and left the practice field limping. On Thursday, news regarding his injury was revealed.
Denver moved quickly, even before the Griffith injury was announced, it was announced that the Broncos signed linebacker Austin Ajiake. Ajiake is an undrafted free agent from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, who was a tryout player in the team's mandatory minicamp. He had a deal with the Carolina Panthers following the NFL Draft but was not signed. He led the Mountain West Conference in tackles during his final college season with 132.
Ajiake was drafted by the XFL Houston Roughnecks.
Griffith, a tough loss for the Broncos defense and Special Teams, but the team should be in relatively good hands with starters Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton, along with backups Drew Sanders and Justin Strnad.