Free Agent options at WR following Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler news
-Tim Patrick out for the season
-KJ Hamler waived
-Which Free Agents are still available?
A tough end to the month of July for the Denver Broncos, specifically at the wide receiver position...
On Monday, during the first practice of the season with pads, wide receiver Tim Patrick had a non-contact injury. He was carted off the field, and a few hours later, an MRI confirmed that he suffered a torn Achilles, which means that he will be out for the entire 2023-24 season.
Patrick missed the entire 2022-23 season with a torn ACL, now a torn Achilles...Simply brutal. Two consecutive training camps with season-ending injuries for Tim.
Following the Patrick MRI news, receiver KJ Hamler announced on his Instagram account that he was diagnosed with a 'mild heart irritation' which cause him chest pains. It is a minor heart condition that will make him miss a few weeks of football.
It was announced that the Denver Broncos will waive Hamler with a non-football injury designation, and 'may' bring him back once he is cleared for football activities.
Rookie Marvin Mims, a guy in which the Broncos invested high draft capital could have an increased role in the offense.
With both news being announced, the Denver Broncos might look into some free agents at the wide receiver position to add to the roster. With that all being said, there are not too many options, but some of the best free agent wide receivers at the moment are ...
Jarvis Landry: Landry if healthy can produce sold numbers. There are concerns about his injuries, as he has missed games due to different injuries over the past few years.
Julio Jones: Jones spent last year with the Buccaneers, he is a player with an injury history but is a former two-time All-Pro WR. Julio played in 10 games for TB and went off in the Wild Card Game against Dallas.
N'Keal Harry: Harry, a former first-round Draft pick by the Patriots, who has played in only 40 games over his career, is a guy with upside if is in the right situation.
Kenny Golladay: Golladay was a very underrated receiver in Detroit with Matthew Stafford but joined the Giants and he became a bust. A fresh start in a new team could be good for him.
Will Fuller: Fuller was last season with the Dolphins but had a finger injury. He only had 26 yards for Miami. He previously was in Houston, where he was an interesting target for Deshaun Watson. An underrated option.
TY Hilton: A 4x Pro Bowl veteran wide receiver. He was a great weapon for the Colts back in the day. He spent last season in Dallas, where he played in three games and had 7 receptions for 121 yards.
Other names: Quintez Cephus, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers.
Which wide receiver should the Broncos sign?