Should Broncos hit the panic button over this contract not being done?
The Denver Broncos have done a good bit of work this offseason, but should they begin to panic that this one contract is not yet done? The Broncos handed out a slew of new contracts this offseason, including but not limited to John Franklin-Myers, Josh Reynolds, and Malcolm Roach. They also sweetened the deal for WR Courtland Sutton, and their biggest move was extending guard Quinn Meinerz.
Meinerz got a four-year, $80 million deal, and every single penny is deserved for Meinerz, who is a top-3 guard in the NFL. Well, the team could still look to extend multiple players. Left tackle Garett Bolles is still playing at a high level and has just one more year left on his deal. Denver locking him up for another couple of seasons would be wise.
But their biggest deal and perhaps the most richest that they could bring forth would be for stud cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Why hasn't there been a deal done for PS2 yet? I mean, am I wrong to think that there is a slight reason to worry? The team is obviously wanting to reward some of the players from the great 2021 NFL Draft class.
Meinerz got a deal, but why hasn't Surtain gotten one yet? He's the best player on the team and the best cornerback in the NFL. You have to figure that a deal for Surtain is going to rest the market at CB and might push $25 million per year, which is just an insane number for a DB. Well, that's where the market is going.
The Denver Broncos obviously picked up his fifth-year option, so he is under contract through the 2025 NFL Season. Perhaps Denver is wanting to wait until after the 2024 NFL Season when they could have a ton of cap space available to extend Surtain. The case with Quinn Meinerz is a bit different, as he did not have a fifth-year option, so he was entering the last year of his deal.
I guess the Broncos could be on the same timeline for Surtain, so they could extend him next offseason, but star players in the NFL almost always get a deal after their third season and before their fourth year begins. Why haven't the Denver Broncos done that with Patrick Surtain II?