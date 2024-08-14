3 Denver Broncos on thin ice approaching preseason Week 2
There will be some tough roster decisions made in the coming weeks, and these three Broncos players could be on thin ice approaching preseason Week 2. The NFL is a business at the end of the day, so that means some tough roster calls will need to be made. It's the dark side of the NFL, but many players who do get cut end up latching into new teams.
The Broncos have a good bit of players who could be on thin ice approaching the 2024 NFL Season. Let's dive into three of them.
Samaje Perine, RB
Samaje Perine had a costly turnover during the Broncos first preseason game versus the Indianapolis Colts, and that only made his roster spot more uncertain. Perine may have already been on thin ice given the Broncos have all of Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estime, but in 2023, Perine was the most consistent running back.
It may take a miracle for Perine to end up being on the Broncos roster come Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season. It's now becoming much more likely that he gets cut or traded.
Matt Peart, OT
Denver Broncos backup tackle Matt Peart may be in line to be the primary swing tackle in the 2024 NFL Season, but his outing against the Indianapolis Colts was not the best, as evidenced by this play right here:
Another backup tackle, Demontrey Jacobs, played much better than Peart, so Denver may opt to keep the young Jacobs over the more veteran Peart:
It would be wise to keep Jacobs over Peart, especially if their play ends up being about even when the three preseason games are over. Denver could have two long-term tackle needs, as starting LT Garett Bolles is a free agent following the 2024 NFL Season, and Mike McGlinchey might not be a viable long-term solution at right tackle.
Brandon Johnson, WR
Brandon Johnson could end up being one of the odd-men out at the wide receiver position, especially if WR Jalen Virgil can continue doing damage in the return game, as that could give him an advantage over Johnson when final roster cuts come. All of Courtland Sutton, Josh Reynolds, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims Jr, and Troy Franklin feel safe, and the Broncos could even end up keeping Lil'Jordan Humphrey, so it may end up being Johnson as the one who gets cut.
Perhaps Brandon Johnson can prove to the coaching staff that he is worth keeping around, but it feels like he is on thin ice.